There are vintage rugs, ornate lamps, antique artwork and beautiful pieces of furniture here. It’s like stepping back to a time gone by.
A walk through Over the Moon Antiques yields trinkets and treasures of all shapes and sizes. This is a place where vintage is king. And those looking for older furniture and decor make new discoveries each time they come in.
Joyce Lewis opened Over the Moon Antiques in Central Plaza shopping center two years ago with the purpose of hosting booths that would specialize in only antiques and vintage items.
“I wanted it to be just antiques and gently used furniture, accessories and gifts,” Lewis said. “I didn’t want people to be selling clothes and pocketbooks and shoes and all that.”
The store has 16 separate booths filled with everything from primitive furniture to vintage crockery to unusual artwork. Lewis said the store has been blessed with customers who return time and again to see what treasures have come in.
“One of the great things about this store is the variety,” she said. “There are so many unique pieces here. I give credit to our vendors who are addicts when it comes to going out and finding all these wonderful things and bringing them back here. It really is an addiction.”
Booth owners scour local and area estate sales, thrift stores, abandoned barns and forgotten sheds to find unique items to sell at Over the Moon.
Connie Nolan’s booth is filled with things you might find in an old mountain cabin. She has a knack for finding truly vintage objects and furniture. She’s seen her fair share of antique stores and said what sets Over The Moon apart is simply the variety.
“Every vendor has their own style,” she said. “No two are carrying the same things. I think we have high end and we have quirky. I like hand-made, primitive and dead stuffed animals. I love botanicals, birds and dog prints. I just ask myself ‘would this look good in my cabin?’”
Another vendor, Donna Riordan, has had a booth at the store since it opened. She said she buys what appeals to her. The things in her booth and items she would want in her home. In fact, her booth is often stocked with pieces she brought from home.
“I go to estate sales, thrift shops, sometimes yard sales and sometimes I just get items from friends,” she said. “I enjoy the people here. It’s a wonderful environment to work and to shop.”
Lewis also emphasized that Over the Moon encourages its vendors to work in their booth regularly to keep things fresh and always revolving. She doesn’t like stagnant booths.
“Things are constantly changing,” she said. “At the very least, our vendors are in here weekly putting in new things and bringing down prices to sell items that have been here a while.”
One of those vendors whose booth is always changing is Nolan who returns from her estate sale trips throughout the week with a trailer full of treasures which she unloads at the store so shoppers have new and exciting finds each time they come in.
Like her, other vendors can be seen almost daily, bringing in new items they find, so that the store is constantly changing. A steamer trunk might be on display in one booth while antique crystal decanters sit in another booth. Old gilded frames hang on the walls of one booth while another features old sketches of Rome and Floyd County.
“Thanks to our great vendors and our fabulous location we really have been blessed,” Lewis said. “The community has been good to us and we try to be good to them. We do try to make a little money on our items but that’s not why we do this. We try to price our items so that people will want to buy them and they’ll want to come back. If we charged too much, people wouldn’t want to shop here and we’re aware of that.”
The store is located in the Central Plaza shopping center and is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.