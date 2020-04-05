On Thursday we featured the winners of the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism’s “Signs of Hope” poster contest. But there were lots of entries that didn’t get highlighted.
So here’s your chance to see many of the other colorful and inspiring signs that were submitted to the contest.
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism wanted to highlight those signs and hosted a contest recently where local residents could create a poster or sign of encouragement and include the hashtag #RomeGaStrong.
Then, folks could post their entry on Facebook or Instagram using that hashtag or could submit entries by messaging a photo of the sign to Georgia’s Rome Facebook Page. Dozens of community members submitted colorful and creative signs of all sorts. Some were religious in nature, others patriotic. Some called on the community to remember first responders and some signs simply encouraged unity.
The winners were announced Tuesday. First place went to Jayden and Nicole Green, second to Sydney Vaughan and third place went to Sharan Soberg. We featured those winning posters in the Arts and Entertainment section on Thursday but we thought many of the other entries deserved the spotlight as well.
Here are just some of the amazing and creative posters created and submitted by Rome residents...