A partnership between the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Floyd County PAWS recently saw a work day resulting in a few local pooches getting a new lease on life.
Recently, staff members from PAWS and the FCSO went out into the community to begin what will eventually become a big program — outfitting qualified pet owners with kennels.
Since the tether ordinance was enacted, pet owners can no longer keep pets tied out on their property unattended. To help those who would like to come into compliance with the ordinance, PAWS and the FCSO, with the help of a handful of generous community supporters, are trying to make outdoor kennels and dog houses available to those who need it most.
Last week the team installed five of the kennels in properties around the county for people who met the requirements.
“We have applications for about 60 or 65 more,” said PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell. “I have to review all of those and approve those that meet the qualifications to receive help. Some just need the materials and can install it themselves while others need help installing them.”
The fencing is provided to those pet owners who apply and are qualified. This is made possible through generous donations from Animal Rescue Foundation, Rome for the Rescues and Ace Hardware of Lindale as well as individual donors.
Last week Jeremy Clay and Mike Williams of the FCSO along with Mitchell, Keelan Freeman, Jimmy Gibson and Scott Atkins from PAWS rolled up their sleeves and installed several kennels.
“We’ve already had some citations and fines for people who have not complied with the ordinance,” Mitchell said. “But we know there are people out there who truly want to do the right thing. They just might not be in a position to afford it right now. So that’s why we have this program as long as we have the funds.”
Mitchell said it was rewarding knowing that something as simple as a kennel could give an animal a bit more freedom and a better life.
“These dogs on chains are so limited in their movement,” he said. “But as soon as we got the kennels put up it’s like their life opened up. They started playing and jumping around. They were so excited to have that weight off their necks and just the ability to move around freely.”
In the initial round of installments, Mitchell said they’ll be doing 18 and will get to the rest in the coming weeks. But there is a waiting list as more and more people apply and those that qualify are added to the list to receive help.
He said the community can support the program by contacting PAWS and donating money, fencing or dog houses.
“It’s a great feeling to have the community come together like this to help each other out,” he said. “I can’t speak enough about the groups like ARF and Rome for the Rescues and the Ace Hardware of Lindale for providing so much help and funding. They have all made it affordable for us to do this program and we’ll continue as long as the funds allow it.”
“If you have a kennel or a dog house you’re not using, we’ll find the right place for it,” he added.
Deputy Jeremy Clay with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, who is assisting with the program said the partnership between Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and P.A.W.S., along with the generosity of the Lindale ACE Hardware and several other community partners has been amazing collaborative.
“This program could not be done without amazing local partners,” he said. “Sheriff Roberson and director (Jeff) Mitchell are committed to helping our community. The Laura Chestnut Community Assistance Program, that provides kennels and other support, has and will continue to help many Floyd County residents stay in compliance with the new tethering ordinance and keep their animals safe. It also provides the animals a safe place to run and relax without a chain around their neck.”
“As for Deputy Mike Williams, Deputy Harrison Dupree and myself, we will do whatever it takes to assist our fellow citizens, speak for those animals who have no voice and uphold the laws of the State of Georgia,” he added.
To contact Floyd County PAWS, find them on Facebook or call 706-236-4537.