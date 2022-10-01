It seems strange to be talking about Christmas an it’s only October.
But it’s on Michael Hendrix’s mind for quite a while now. Even though we’re still a couple months away from Christmastime, Hendrix has been preparing for a tradition that many would only associate with the month of December.
He’s been planning and gathering materials to trim his Christmas tree.
But it won’t be a traditional Christmas tree. In fact, his trees are as far away from traditional as you can get. But they’re remarkable.
For about seven years now, Hendrix and his friends have been maintaining a tradition. Introducing a whimsical theme for the Christmas tree started out as almost a dare, he said. Now it’s an annual challenge they enjoy and they’ve gotten hundreds of folks interested to see what each year’s tree will look like.
“I literally have social media friends who are just following me because they are fans of the tree,” he said. “The annual event has really taken on a life of its own.”
On the first Saturday of November, Hendrix will put his creation together.
“One year in advance of Tree Trimming Day, my friends Angie Witty Webber and Kevi Payne provide a theme for my tree,” Hendrix said. “They provide the theme in writing, with no suggestions on how the theme should be carried out.”
There are only three rules:
1. The theme cannot be “Traditional Christmas”
2. The theme cannot cross holidays (ex. The theme can’t be “Easter Tree”, etc.)
3. The interpretation of the theme is completely up to Hendrix.
“This process is always challenging, but so much fun,” he said. Please see my tree as a temporary piece of art, rather than a Ho Ho Ho experience.”
Hendrix spends an entire year researching his theme, shopping for just the right materials, designing the tree and then of course actually putting it together.
“This is a lot of work, but so rewarding,” he said. “It simply makes me happy.”
Tree Trimming Day is always the first Saturday in November.
“I wake up, start chili in the crackpot, and get to work,” he said. “The average tree takes me about 24 combined hours to decorate. Once the tree is finished, I make a social media post letting everyone know when the reveal will happen. Then, Angie and Kevi are the first folks to see the project completed. Finally, I post pictures of the smaller props that I used, so that small details are captured, then I post a lot of pictures of the finished work.
And then, when his friends have taken it all in, they immediately give him next year’s theme to start working on, giving him a year to bring it to life.
One year, the theme was “Cottage Garden by Twilight.” That tree incorporated thousands of artificial flowers, and even a full sized bird house.
“Retro Christmas...Back to the 80s” was a really fun one, he said. The tree featured vinyl records, classic toys from the 80s, a mannequin leg wearing a neon leg warmer, inflatable guitars and pink flamingos...”and about a thousand of those pop culture buttons that we used to wear on Jean jackets and vests.”
Each year Hendrix sets up the tree in his living room. It will remain standing for two months.
The most elaborate theme so far was his “Mother Nature” tree. The top half of the tree was a mannequin body and head. The bottom half of the tree was an actual Christmas tree.
“I then built an 18-inch papier-machet moss covered beehive hairdo and covered her body with tissue paper to resemble moss,” Hendrix said. “It was a lot of work. My trees are a labor of love.”
His materials come from a variety of places. Amazon, Goodwill, Walmart the Dollar General are just a few of his stops. The good thing about his trees, he said, are that they don’t require Christmas-specific props or decorations. So he can get them all year round.
So on the first day of November, Hendrix will be busy putting up his tree that he’s spent months and months shopping for. This year’s them is “Have Yourself a ROYAL Little Christmas.”
“I assume that my friends assigned that theme, knowing that it was the Jubilee year for Queen Elizabeth,” Hendrix said. “Obviously, none of us knew she’d pass away. It’s a very bittersweet and timely theme.”
He knows this tradition isn’t for everyone. He knows that some might find his trees too gaudy or elaborate or too far removed from what one expects a traditional Christmas tree to look like. But that’s ok. He does it for the fun of it and because there are some who truly enjoy his creations.
“My trees are very whimsical and over the top,” Hendrix posted to social media. “I and a lot of other folks enjoy the silly drama of Tree Trimming Day. If it’s too ridiculous for you, I totally get it.”