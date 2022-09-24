A popular event that combines music, dancing, food and a little competition will return on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“A Night to Remember: An Adult Prom” will take place at Taylor Estates in Shannon and benefits local dementia families, a caring closet, as well as the Alzheimer’s Association.
One of the highlights of the event is a fundraising Prom Court competition in which the top male and female fundraisers are named Prom King and Queen. This year’s prom court is comprised of:
Emily Pomroy — Owner of Unique Pediatric Hearts
Caleigh Schroeder — General Manager of Schroeder’s Deli,
Elizabeth Huff — Home Care Consultant for Home Instead
Tom Sills — Bartow County Transportation Project Manager and Planner
Ken Stavas — Owner of Home Instead
Tom Hughes — part owner of River Remedy Brewing Co.
Huff is also a prom board member and said they’re excited to be hosting the event.
“We’re hoping to host yet another sold-out event,” she said. “Each year our Prom Court competes to raise funds with the top male and female becoming Prom King and Queen. This year our main focus is to roll out a 2023 respite relief program for families who are primary caregivers for their loved one suffering from this terrible disease.”
“I am so excited and have big dreams for our 501C3,” she added. “I hope we are able to help families financially with home care services thought many communities. If it is one thing that Alzheimer’s is lacking, in my personal opinion, it is financial assistance. More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care to those with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. We may not be able to help everyone, but I know that we will touch many lives. There is something special about being part of something bigger than yourself.”
Funds raised from the event will benefit local grant programming, providing respite care, supporting the Alzheimer’s Association in the ultimate goal of finding a cure and support the Caring Closet with incontinence supplies to those in need.
The theme of the night will be Heroes vs. Villains and will include local DJ Don Julio, a dance floor, strike-a-pose photo booth and and and open beer and wine bar.
Board member John Dantimo will be the master of ceremonies for the evening.
“We are so grateful for our past and current sponsors,” Dantimo said. “We could not do this without the support of Elisabeth Taylor and the entire Taylor family. Fred will be dearly missed. Our sponsors Newby Winery, GA Power, Beverage South, Courtyard Marriot, and all of the companies our court, committee, and board are committed to, and so many more. There have been well over 100 sponsors over the last 5 events.”
The evening will begin with a VIP and Prom Court reception from 7-8 p.m. and general admission at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $75 for general admission, $100 for VIP and $750 for VIP tables. Tickets are available online at anighttorememberromega.com.
For additional information, contact Elizabeth Huff at 573-986-8599 or Lamante Attaud at 706-409-2765 or email info@anighttorememberromega.com.