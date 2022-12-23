a merry military christmas

This year Kids Town Learning Center staff and students wanted to take the Christmas spirit even higher by sharing with our heroes.
We began by talking to the parents and students about how many people do not get to be home for the holidays. Teachers explained to the students that our military men and women are on duty night and day all year long and sometimes really far away from their own home in order to keep us safe, and that is why we can be home with our loved ones on the holidays.
We contacted proper departments to find out what are some needs that would be appreciated in a care package. The list was simple and absolutely affordable. Our staff then reached out to our families with the idea of anyone interested could send in one shoe box care package. We have the best families and staff in the world. They are so caring and they were on board right away. This is our first year and we were hoping for about 20 boxes or so. We received over 50 boxes. Some families and staff brought in multiple boxes.
We then let the students help organize, box up, wrap, and prepare the packages for delivery. We discussed how we thought they would enjoy the items in the box as well as the cards and letters included from the children and their family.
The care packages are now being given to a group named Project Mail Call. This groups sends care packages all year long. They service all branches of the military. They send to over 66 countries as well as ships at sea.
While these packages are only a small token of our gratitude for their services, our hearts are full of love and respect for everything they sacrifice for all of America. Merry Christmas to ALL!