From its property off Technology Parkway, the Western Saddle Club is ramping up activities that will hopefully spark a love of horse riding in local families.
Each fourth Friday of the month, the club now hosts the “Buckle Series,” which is barrel racing for all ages, pee-wee to adults. Anyone can enter the competition and the public is invited to attend for free.
“The club was founded in 1968,” said Joe Reyes, one of the club’s board members. “It’s owned by the active members and we’ve recently started getting proactive about getting families to visit the club and take part in our equestrian events. We’d love to have more people come out and see if the club is something their family would enjoy.”
The club, which currently has about 60 active members, is located at 252 Berryhill Road and offers an arena, horse trails, hiking, primitive camping, electrical hookups, showers, restrooms and firepits.
“And now we have our barrel races and we’re working on getting other events such as obstacles,” Reyes said. “We’d like to especially get kids involved so we can continue the cowboy traditions of riding and rodeo and instill in them a love of riding from an early age.”
He said with so many computer games and devices available to children, he hopes the saddle club offers an opportunities for families to break away from screens for a while to get outside and enjoy the outdoors together in a safe and fun way.
Reyes and his wife are club members and they run the concessions at club events. He said he hopes the Friday night Buckle Series will be popular with the community since it’s exciting for the riders and spectators alike. Top winners receive buckles and participation as well as spectating is open to the public.
Membership in the club is $25 for an individual, $50 for a family and $10 for students.
For additional information on the club or becoming a member, visit online at www.westernsaddleclub.org or find them on Facebook by searching “Western Saddle Club.”
“We’d love for them to come out and check us out,” Reyes said. “We have a lot of fun and we’d love it if more local families would come out and enjoy our activities.”