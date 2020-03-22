On Tuesday, a pop-up farmers market in downtown Rome brought a little ‘normal’ back to what has otherwise been a strange and chaotic couple weeks.
Brightly colored flowers, fresh organic produce, meat, honey and other items were on sale at the market which lasted from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot of Swift & Finch Coffee.
Dozens of Rome residents stopped by the outdoor market to pick up fresh produce.
“We brought out vegetables, eggs, meats and most of it is certified organic,” said Elizabeth Lawson of Rise ‘N Shine Organic Farm. “This is sort of a response to going to overcrowded grocery stores. Many of them are experiencing a lack of produce and people have been asking how they can get our stuff.”
Lawson’s set-up at the market included sweet potatoes, beets, spinach, carrots, honey and eggs.
“We do the Between the Rivers farmers market in the summertime,” she said. “We decided this would be a good time to host a pop-up market and I’m really glad we did. We’ve had a lot of people come out and shop.”
One of those shoppers was Emily Holcombe who picked up eggs, lettuce, chard, sausage and pickled okra at the market.
“I love our local farmers and there wasn’t as much green stuff at the grocery store,” she said. “And I’m trying to feel as normal as we can right now. Something as simple as a nice salad is a little bit of normalcy right now.”
Rep. Katie Dempsey was also shopping at the market and said she wanted to support our local farmers.
“Supporting them is important to me and they sell some of my favorite products,” she said. “I just came in from Atlanta and wanted to stock up while I’m at home.”
One of the vendors at the market was Brad Swancy of Riverview Farms. His table was set up with cornmeal, grits and even popcorn.
Gabe Marr of Sapelo Farms was certainly attracting attention at the market with her setup. She was selling bouquets of large, vibrantly colored flowers. Shoppers couldn’t resist looking at (and buying) the beautiful arrangements.
“We think flowers make things brighter and happier,” she said. “And we’re excited to be alongside all these other farmers providing food and other items for folks.”