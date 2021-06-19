Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.