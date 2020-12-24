In 1950, my parents, John and Laura Holden moved to a small white cottage home in Hermitage with eight children in tow. They had four boys and four girls.
There was the oldest Thomas James, and then in descending ages, Evelyn, Geraldine, John Jr., Jimmy, myself Virginia, Walter and the baby who was only two years old, Mildred Ann.
We grew up in simple times in that loving little cottage. We all had each other, a family bond that was strong in love and tied together securely by the prayers of our mother. We made so many memories, memories and lessons that have made us all the men and women we are today.
Some of my most cherished memories are of Christmastime. It was our tradition to gather back at our Hermitage home place on Christmas Eve. By the time we all had children of our own, the house was overflowing with little ones running in and out of the cold with the excitement of delicious food and the fun of the night ahead. I fondly recall how mamma cherished ALL eight of her children in her home at one time. If even one was missing she would question each of us had we seen the missing one.
When the last child walked through that door she was glowing with joy. The kitchen table was bursting with mamma’s chicken and dressing, the best ever, and every side imaginable. Mamma was sure to have sweet potato pies and a fresh apple sauce cake made from daddy’s apple trees. Funny how certain foods usher in fond memories to savor. She also saw to it that all the men and boys received gifts of warm socks and the women and girls warm gloves.
In 1969, when our first daughter was born, my husband bought us a movie camera and thankfully these beloved Christmas Eves in Hermitage have been captured for our children and grandchildren to see. I delight in the pictures and movie clips that allow me to revisit those precious days. We get belly laughs out of my brothers’ pork chop sideburns and mine and my sisters’ big hairdos.
Both my daughters got to grow up in Hermitage with the same mountain backdrop as I had as a child. My husband and I still live less than a mile from my childhood cottage home. My brother, Walter, and his wife still live beside the home place. The dear home has been sold now, but my heart still smiles as I take the opportunity to slow up as I drive by.
I can see Walter teaching me to drive a ’36 Chevy truck in that old gravel driveway, I see my playhouse still standing that daddy built for me and I see the rooms packed with a family celebrating the life and light that Christmas brings.
I have attached an old photo of a winter’s heavy snow at our Hermitage home place.