On Wednesday evening a line of cars formed around the parking lot of a small church in West Rome.
Rome residents were there to pick up boxes of free groceries.
Pastor Jose Escobar of the Rome Hispanic Seventh-Day Adventist Church, along with members of his congregation, spent much of Wednesday afternoon preparing 90 boxes of groceries to give away to the community.
The boxes were filled with bread, vegetables, canned goods, cookies, cereals and a variety of other grocery items.
“We want to serve the community,” Escobar said. “Right now there are a lot of people in Rome who have lost their job or are facing hardships because of the pandemic. This is one small way we can help some of those people.”
He is also the pastor at churches in Cartersville and Cedartown and is hosting similar grocery giveaways at those churches as well.
Some of the groceries were purchased at the food bank, and some were donated.
Church members posted about the giveaway on social media and by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, cars had started lining up in the church’s parking lot on Chieftain Drive in West Rome.
Escobar said he is trying to make the giveaway a regular event in Rome, Cartersville and Cedartown. The next Rome giveaway will take place Aug. 19 and will be publicized on social media.
“We just want to help the people of the community in the hard time,” he said. “We are here to serve.”