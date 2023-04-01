A local nonprofit recently got a bit of a facelift when a group of volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got their hands a little dirty.
Members of the Rome Federated Garden Clubs and the Townview Garden Club successfully renovated the grounds at Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, giving the nonprofit a brighter look in the often dark circumstances they encounter.
The project was possible, in part, by the Plant America Community Project Grant.
“Harbor House was chosen for this grant because it is the Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center and the Floyd County Court Appointed Special Advocates program home,” said Townview Garden Club President Melissa Phillips. “Harbor House is one of 48 CACs across the state.”
Harbor House provides services for children who may have been the victim of sexual or extreme physical abuse. They offer prevention programs to help stop abuse before it starts and provides intervention where abuse may have occurred. They centralize the investigatory process on the child and their caregiver, in order to minimize the trauma of retelling their story after an abusive incident.
“Time and age of the buildings and grounds had taken their toll,” Phillips said. “Harbor House Board of Directors secured a grant to refurbish the houses and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs, Inc., led by Townview Garden Club, secured the Plant America Community Project Grant to refurbish the grounds. With the funds in place and the commitment of many volunteers, 2022 was a year of reclaiming the beauty of Harbor House.”
Phillips said in addition to the grant money, each member of the Rome Federated Garden Clubs pledged one dollar in support of the project. Townview Garden Club also hosted a garage sale in order to donate extra funds for this project. Ten separate work days were scheduled throughout the duration of the project in which members volunteered their time and talents to clean up, remove the old, and plant new.
These work days resulted in approximately 150 hours of volunteer time given by the Federated Garden Club and Townview Garden Club members.
“The project’s goal was to create a beautiful landscape on the grounds of Harbor House,” Phillips said. “This goal is based on the belief that the children served by Harbor House will experience tranquility and healing as a result of the beauty of the grounds, setting a tone of peace and welcoming before they enter the facility.”
The project included two phases: clean up and beautification. The clean up began with many hours of removing English ivy on the homes, trees, shrubs and in the beds. The shrubs were removed in front to aid in the construction work. A large area of dense Lenten roses has been rejuvenated during this project. The three large crepe myrtles that line the street in front of one of the two houses needed trimming. The City of Rome Street Department trimmed these with guidance from a few garden club members. Volunteers removed old bricks, stones, and wood from the beds, and they cleaned up an old walkway to the rear entrance.
The project’s second phase, which Phillips called the beautification process, was a much easier task than the clean up, she said.
“Upon approval from the Rome Historic Preservation Commission and after the homes had been refurbished and painted, the grounds restoration project began,” she said.
Various plants were purchased at cost from Watters & Associates Landscape including Viurnum, Holly, Clethra, Azalea and Tea Olive.
“Planting day was quite easy, and many volunteer hands made for light work,” Phillips said. “Botts Brother’s Landscaping was hired to dig holes for the new plants and seven garden club members came to plant — in the rain. The Federated Garden Clubs and Townview Garden Club ladies have been a dedicated bunch of women throughout this project.”
The final work day saw volunteers putting down pine straw in beds and gravel on the back sidewalks.
“The Berry College baseball team sent four strong student volunteers to aid in laying the gravel,” Phillips said. “Their efforts were greatly appreciated by the garden club ladies.
“The outpouring of support not only from our Federated and Townview Garden Club members, but from the community as a whole, was tremendous throughout this project,” she added. “It has been wonderful coordinating the efforts of so many volunteers to bring beauty to a child’s world during their most tragic time in life. The Project Coordinator, Pam Roberts, scheduled the work days and encouraged our volunteers. She has earned our deepest gratitude. Special thanks for the renovation work on the houses by Marvin Seritt from MSC Electrical and Construction and Adolfo Chacon from Chacon Quality Paint LLC.”