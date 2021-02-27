The Habit for Human ReStore in Rome is sort of a “full circle” establishment. It sells furniture and goods from one person’s home that will then find their way to another person’s home...and the proceeds from those sales will fund the building of new homes.
If you’re on the hunt for affordable home furnishings, appliances and decor, you may want to check out the ReStore.
Tucked away behind the shopping center that houses Duffy’s Deli and Over the Moon Antiques, the ReStore offers a chance to find donated treasures of all sorts — furniture, rugs, lamps, glassware, books, lighting fixtures and even art.
But what a lot of people don’t realize is that every dollar spent at the store goes directly to building a new home for Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley.
“All our donations and sales go toward building homes,” said executive director Betsy Allgood. “The purpose of our store is to build a home. Our goal is that with the money made right here at the store, we can build a home each year.”
And that takes community support in the form of donations to the store as well as shopping at the store.
“We’ll take furniture, building supplies, home goods and appliances that are in good condition,” said the ReStore’s manager Taylor Burkett. “People come here looking for everything from cabinets, doors, windows, light fixtures and we have it all.”
Most of the items in the store are gently used and donated by homeowners or even left over from estate sales while other items and building supplies are often donated brand new.
The store’s address of 504 E. First Ave. may seem tucked away but Burkett said most customers like the new location and the building is certainly easier to navigate through than previous locations.
With a staff three full-time employees, six part-time and a 15-person volunteer board, the store is usually a hive of activity with donation’s coming in daily and staff putting out inventory as space allows.
A visit to the store at most times will find shoppers loading furniture into their vehicles while staff hurries to replace it with items that have just been brought in.
“Shopping here is an easy way to help Habitat for Humanity,” said Allgood who emphasized that the goal is to build new homes for local families in need.
In fact, Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley was preparing to dedicate its 57th home this weekend on Branham Avenue.
Upcoming Fundraisers
Two upcoming fundraisers will benefit Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley. The first is Spirit Night at Red Lobster on Thursday, March 4 with dine-in and takeout eligible.
The second event is the Hammer it Home 5k & Health Walk which takes place May 1 starting at the Rome Braves eastside parking lot. The cost of the health walk is $25, the 5K is $30 and the virtual 5K is $15. To register or for additional information, visit online at habitatcoosavalley.org or stop by the ReStore. Store hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday.