Ten precious pooches got a chance to live the good life Wednesday, even if it was just for a day.
Taken from their kennels at Floyd County PAWS, the dogs where whisked off to Darlington School where they were petted and pampered by almost 100 students. And while it was a great day for the dogs, there was a practical reason behind the outing as well.
This was Darlington’s senior class service project. With “Service Beyond Self” as their motto, the students were asked to choose a project to take on.
Brant Evans, Dean of Student Life, said a number of students were passionate about helping animals, particularly those at the local shelter.
“Many of our students were concerned about the wellbeing of dogs in this process,” he said. “So we started thinking about what would be a feasible project for these students to do and they came up with this. Not only does it give the dogs a chance to socialize and walk around our campus, but we’re going to make videos to help them get adopted.”
The dogs were brought to Darlington school Wednesday morning and spent the day going on walks on various trails and near the lake. The more than 90 senior students took turns interacting with the dogs, learning about their personalities and just making sure they had a good time.
Later in the day they made short videos featuring the different dogs and highlighting their playful and loveable personalities. Those videos will be shared on social media with the hope that someone will connect with a particular dog and want to adopt.
“The goal for us today is to get the dogs out and socialized,” said PAWS Rescue Coordinator Rebecca Pollak. “We’ve got 10 dogs out here and their split up among groups of students. Activities like this are incredibly important because we get the dogs out of the noisy, stressful shelter setting and we see behavior more accurate of their personalities.”
Pollak said when the shelter dogs are taken out of that environment, even for a short time, many of them exhibit behavior that’s much closer to what they’d be like with a family.
“Many of them walk great on a leash, or we see them enjoying running with someone or they might just want to sit with their head on your lap and that’s behavior that people wouldn’t see if they just saw them in a kennel.”
Wednesday was a warm, sunny day on the Darlington campus so dogs such as Teeter, Drool, Toby, Dixie, Mushu and Lucy enjoyed interacting with the students as well as experiencing an entire day out of their kennels and surrounded by love and attention.
“This is a great senior service project for us because we’re trying to get these dogs out and giving them a chance to have a great day and possibly get them adopted,” said Darlington senior Caleb Butler who was walking Lucy in the bright sunshine. “She’s very energetic and very strong but she’s so sweet and loving.”