Wednesday was National Dog Day and Rome residents took to social media to celebrate their furry family members. People across the county posted photos of all types of dogs, in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors. There were old dogs and puppies, working dogs and lap dogs, porch sitters and constant companions. There were fireside loungers, couch potatoes, agility masters and backyard protectors. We’ve compiled just a few of the hundreds of photos you posted and we’re sharing them with readers. We at the Rome News-Tribune join you in celebrating “man’s best friend.”

