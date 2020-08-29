Wednesday was National Dog Day and Rome residents took to social media to celebrate their furry family members. People across the county posted photos of all types of dogs, in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors. There were old dogs and puppies, working dogs and lap dogs, porch sitters and constant companions. There were fireside loungers, couch potatoes, agility masters and backyard protectors. We’ve compiled just a few of the hundreds of photos you posted and we’re sharing them with readers. We at the Rome News-Tribune join you in celebrating “man’s best friend.”
Lifestyles
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd police seek information in Shannon shooting death
- Rome adopts new order mandating face coverings in public
- Empty eateries may be making a comeback - Fuddruckers building under contract, old Country Gentleman location has been sold
- Federal unemployment checks to resume
- River Jam 2020 still on for October; new plan 'a prototype' for concerts in the COVID-19 era
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges against Florida woman
- Another Floyd County COVID-19 death reported, Gov. Kemp says decrease in test positivity rate 'encouraging'
- Shooting on Perkins Street related to earlier one in West Rome
- Eight Floyd County COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday
- Two more charged in rape, kidnapping case