The light, bright, airy rooms of a building on North Broad Street are the new home of United Way of Rome & Floyd County.
But they’re so much more than that.
These rooms represent a place the community can truly come together as well as a hub for resources that are desperately needed by many throughout the city and county.
“We’ve been here for two weeks and we really love it,” said Alli Mitchell, Executive Director, from behind her desk in a spacious room with high ceilings and sunlight pouring in from nearby windows. “Before, we had a tiny office in a space we shared with 10 other nonprofits and we were happy to have that. But being here will help us do so much more for the community.”
But the building, directly across from North Broad Baptist Church, isn’t really theirs to own. They’re simply its custodians. Because the building truly is a community space.
“We have an agreement with the City of Rome that we’re managing the building but any local nonprofit can come and use this space,” she said. “United Way covers the cost of utilities but if another group would like to use the community room or the training room, for example, they just have to call and schedule that.”
A light grey color on the walls, complemented by glossy white trim give the space a modern but welcoming feel. Decor is minimal. This space has to accommodate a variety of groups so it’s comfortable but not cluttered.
Sunshine warms a large community room at the front of the building while multiple chairs are set up in a training room. Sleek, long tables and stools make a conference room the perfect spot for company meetings and a large, airy kitchen provides a comfortable place to sit and talk.
These are all a part of making the building a community-friendly place. And that’s important because of the services United Way provides.
Some of their featured programs include eviction relief, housing access, resource navigation, community case management, community partner investment and even volunteer engagement services.
“Before, people were left on their own to call a list of resources for help,” Mitchell said. “But now, that’s been improved. Ideally now here’s one phone number the community can get behind. One number to call if they need help or if they’d like to help.”
“And with this space, people can come in, talk to us about their needs and we can help them,” she added. “It’s a one-stop shop. We’ll find out what resources we have that can help your situation and we provide a real life human to help answer your questions.”
One of the extremely important services UW provides is a Community Case Manager, Cathy Hart. She talks with members of the community who may be in crisis, or ideally who aren’t at that point yet, and helps them with various resources.
“Rent is the biggest issues for a lot of the people we help,” Hart said. “We also get a lot of calls about people needing help with their utilities and finding housing.”
Mitchell said that’s a big deal to be able to meet with a case manager. But Hart isn’t just tied to her chair in the new building. She’s available to meet with companies or churches to offer guidance and services to members and employees who may not be able to get to the United Way office or may not be able to navigate the system on their own.
“We can go to them,” Mitchell said. “We can schedule that.”
Increasing access and eliminating gaps is the name of the game.
“We don’t want to bounce people around,” she said. “We want them to know they can get the help they need right here.”
And HERE happens to be the building at 1304 North Broad St.
“We’re right next to the Community Kitchen and across the street from a great community partner, North Broad Baptist,” Mitchell said. “There’s also a transitional family home next door. So we’re taking over the block. We’re all about building community and relationships.”
But offering help to those in need is just a part of what UW does. To make sure as many community needs are met and folks are reached, there’s also person dedicated to finding ways volunteers can provide the most impact.
Cathy Aiken-Freeman shares office space with Hart. She calls herself a matchmaker between volunteers and local nonprofits.
“If you want to get engaged in the community or to volunteer your time, you can absolutely call us,” Aiken-Freeman said. “We have several ongoing community projects that need volunteers and we also have a list of nonprofits who want help. My job is to match the volunteers specific hours or passions with the community group that needs them the most.”
The new United Way office (1304 North Broad St.) is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for those who would like to visit in person. The number to call is 706-622-1990 and that’s for anyone who needs help with rental assistance, bills, housing and a variety of other issues. That’s also the number folks can call if they’d like to help.