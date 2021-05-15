Jessica Palmer is, by nature, a happy and positive person.
But last year after COVID restrictions forced her to work from home, she was suddenly forced to be without the constant interaction with people that she thrives on. She began to feel a little down and even a bit lost.
But recently she found an activity and a group that brought her a lot of joy. And it gave her dog Fiona an outlet for all her energy and intelligence.
Jessica and her six-year-old miniature Australian shepherd Fiona began training with frisbees and joined the Rome Georgia Disc Dog Club.
“As a social worker I traveled a lot,” Jessica said. “I was always interacting with people. But when I had to work from home, that all ended so abruptly. It was not a good feeling for me. But training with Fiona has really opened up a whole new world for us. It’s something we can do outdoors and it was a new group of people I could be around safely.”
Now Jessica and Fiona try to practice everyday on their own and meet with the group once a week.
When they’re practicing, Fiona’s eyes are locked on the frisbees. When Jessica throws the colorful disks, Fiona darts off after it, often leaping high into the air to catch it before it lands. She has also learned to weave in and out of Jessica’s legs and to jump off Jessica’s chest to gain even more height.
“I’ve found that since we started this, Fiona has become a calmer and happier dog,” Jessica said. It makes her think and it challenges her. It’s definitely helped our communication with each other.”
And it’s also helped Jessica’s state of mind as well. She said the outdoor activity and the interaction with other club members and their dogs has had an amazing effect on her.
Chris Mashburn started the Rome Georgia Disc Dog Club in 2016. The club has about 20 members (and their dogs) and Mashburn said there are roughly 100 other similar clubs around the world that compete with each other.
“What we do is we meet every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Georgia Highlands College and we throw the discs and keep scores,” Mashburn said. “I enter the scores and someone tallies those so that we’re ranked among all the other participating clubs.”
Mashburn said anyone is welcome to bring their dog to the club.
“We’ll show them how to get started catching a frisbee,” he said. “Most of our teams are novice teams. This is designed to get people out here. Beginners are welcome to come out, we’ll introduce their dogs to the frisbee, they’ll socialize with other dogs and have fun.”
He added that if someone is unsure about whether or not they want to participate, they’re welcome to come out and just watch one of the sessions to see if it would be a good fit for them.
“It’s so good for the dogs to socialize with other dogs and other people,” he said. “When you pull into Georgia Highlands College main entrance, we’re on the far left. “It’s a lot of fun and I hope people come out and see what we’re all about.”
The club is on Facebook by searching “Rome Ga Disc Dogs.”
“This has been such an amazing outlet for me and for Fiona,” Jessica said. “It’s so much fun to be out here learning new things with her. I’d definitely recommend that other people give it a shot if they think it’s something they and their dogs would enjoy.”