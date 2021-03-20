There’s a room in Rome that’s full of beautiful formal dresses of all colors and sizes. And they’re completely free.
Sassy Sue’s Closet is housed within Harbor House Child Advocacy Center and is intended to be a place where those who need it can have a boutique experience without the cost.
There are hundreds of dresses of all styles, colors and sizes from which to choose.
The concept started about four years ago when Berry College students came up with the idea to provide formal dresses of all colors and sizes for local girls who couldn’t afford to shop at a boutique. At first the dresses were housed at Restoration Rome under the stewardship of Sue Lagermann, director of Floyd County Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children.
The idea was to provide a place where formal dresses could be donated and where those who needed them, could come to try on and select a dress if they couldn’t afford to buy one somewhere else.
Community members started donating dresses (brand new and gently used) and the collections soon grew too large for its location at Restoration Rome.
Two years ago, staff members at Harbor House Child Advocacy Center heard about the need for a new space for all the dresses donated, and they decided to help.
Sassy Sue’s Closet isn’t a terribly large room, but it’s light and bright and warm and welcoming. There is a standing mirror in the corner, as well as a rack of shoes, and several pieces of jewelry. There are even a few handbags. And there are dresses — more than 300 dresses of all styles and colors. Some are sparkling while others are a bit more unadorned. Some are long elegant gowns while others are cocktail-length. And they come in every size and color imaginable.
The room in which the dresses are kept is called “Sassy Sue’s Closet,” named for Lagermann.
“It’s a big honor for me,” Lagermann said at the time. “It feels so special and it’s something that warms my heart knowing that there are girls in this community who wouldn’t have had this wonderful experience but now they can. They deserve that.”
Sassy Sue’s Closet contains a large ottoman donated by Craze Boutique as well as several pairs of shoes and of course the hundreds of dresses. The walls were decorating with colorful lettering done by Hallie Marie McErlain, a junior Elementary Education student at Berry College.
Joe Costolnick, executive director of Harbor House, said when the closet was first publicized they were overwhelmed in a good way, he said, with appointments for young girls to pick out dresses. But pandemic restrictions canceled most formal events and large gatherings so there wasn’t that much of a need for formal dresses.
Now, however, as activities and events are starting to pick back up, Costolnick wants to remind the community that the closet is open to local families who need it most.
“The dresses, shoes and accessories are free to those who really need it,” he said. “Whether it’s for proms, formals, weddings, or any other special event. They just need to be approved for an appointment and they can come in and shop.”
Costolnick says Thursdays are Fridays are the best days to visit the closet and appointments must be made by calling 706-235-5437.
“They just have to call and speak with a staff member,” he said. “And if they call and no one answers, please leave a message. We’ll definitely get back to them.”