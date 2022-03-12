Springtime will be here soon. No more lounging around on a cold, wintry Saturday morning. It’s time to get out of bed and get the day started! And, there’s no better way to start the day off on the right foot than with a bountiful breakfast or brunch. Recently, a dear friend invited me to brunch and prepared her signature dish, a classic quiche Lorraine. Quiche is absolutely one of my personal favorite dishes, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. So, put some spring back in your step with a cheerful morning menu that features some classic dishes and, of course, a sweet treat or two.
Ashley’s Quiche Lorraine
Enjoy the simple pleasure of a classic dish that is perfect for any time of the day.
2 (9-inch) frozen pie shells, thawed
8 strips of bacon
1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced
2 cups Swiss cheese, cubed and diced
1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
4 large eggs
2 cups heavy cream
¼ tsp. nutmeg
½ tsp. salt
Dash of black pepper
Brown the pie shells in a preheated 450-degree oven for 3-5 minutes. Cook the bacon in a skillet until crisp, and remove. Save 1 tablespoon of the grease, then sauté the onion in the pan until transparent. Line the pie shells with the crumbled bacon, then add the onion. Fill evenly with the Swiss cheese, then sprinkle the cheddar cheese over the top. Beat the eggs, heavy cream, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Pour over the cheese mixture. Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the oven to 350 degrees, and bake for 12-15 minutes longer.
Easy Cream Cheese Sausage Balls (on cold baking sheets)
I find that chilling the baking sheet helps my sausage balls from getting too brown on the bottom.
1 lb. pork sausage (mild or hot)
1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
2 cups Bisquick baking mix
1 heaping cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a large bowl, mix together the sausage and cream cheese; use the dough hook on an electric mixer. Add in the Bisquick and continue to mix until just combined. Add in the shredded cheese and mix until combined. Form the dough into 1-inch balls and place on parchment lined baking sheets. Place the baking sheets into the refrigerator to chill for about 15 minutes. Once chilled, place the baking sheets in a preheated 350-degree oven for 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Makes about 52-60 sausage balls.
Applesauce Drop Doughnuts
Good morning! Wake up to cinnamon and sugar flavor in these old-fashioned doughnuts.
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 large egg
½ cup applesauce
½ cup whole milk
1 ½ TBSP. vegetable oil (can use canola)
Oil for deep frying
Additional sugar and cinnamon mixture
Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add in the beaten egg, applesauce, milk, and oil. Stir until moistened. Drop by spoonfuls into hot oil (375-degrees). (Use a deep fryer or a large, deep skillet filled with 4-inch depth of oil.) Fry 3 or 4 at a time to golden brown. Drain and roll in sugar and cinnamon mixture while warm. Makes about 3-4 dozen.
Banana Bread Cake with Maple Icing
When you make banana bread, make sure to use very, very ripe bananas, the ones that have brown or black streaks or spots on the skin.
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs
¾ cup mashed banana
½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
¾ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. cinnamon
Pinch of nutmeg
Cream the butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat well. Stir in the mashed banana and vanilla extract. Sift the dry ingredients together and add to the banana mixture. Stir just until combined. Fill a well-greased 6-cup mini bundt pan with the evenly with the mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until done. Ice each mini cake with the maple icing. Icing:
2 TBSP. unsalted butter
¼ cup pure maple syrup
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
Melt the butter and pure maple syrup together in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the powdered confectioner’s sugar and continue to whisk until the icing is smooth. If the icing is too thick, add a bit more maple syrup. Use immediately.