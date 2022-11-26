This is one of three photos recently found by Terrell Shaw among contents belonging to Lillian Weber who was the previous owner of his home on Avenue A. Written in Miss Weber’s hand on the back: Buffalo Ball Players, “Spring Practice,” Headquarters, Forrest Hotel 1925.
Lillian Weber worked at the Forrest Hotel which is the backdrop for this photograph. It’s believed this is why she would be in possession of these photos of the Buffalo Bisons baseball team that used the hotel as their spring training headquarters in 1925.
Terrell Shaw believes this team photo may also have been taken in Rome and is donating the photos to the Rome Area History Center.
In 1993, Terrell and Sheila Shaw bought a house on Avenue A and inherited all its contents.
A previous owner of the home, Lillian Weber, had lived there from 1918, when she was 18 years old, until her death in 1992. She had worked for many years at the Forrest Hotel.
Recently Terrell happened upon three vintage photos he does not ever recall seeing before. They depict the 1925 Buffalo Bisons baseball team that, according to Lillian Weber’s notes on the back of the photographs, used the Forrest Hotel in Rome as their headquarters for spring training that year.
“The house was built in 1869 and Miss Weber’s parents bought it when she was 18,” Terrell said. “She lived there the rest of her life and when she died, she had willed it to the Rome Area Heritage Foundation. We saw that it was for sale and took a look at it. It was in rough shape but we loved it and bought it.”
Among the home’s contents the Shaws inherited was a box of old photographs that Terrell said he hadn’t really looked at until now. The included three photos of a baseball team that had been doing its spring training in Rome, and apparently staying at the Forrest Hotel.
“Miss Weber had worked at the Forrest when she was younger,” Terrell said. “So that’s probably the connection with these photos. She may have gotten to know the players or seen the team when they were at the hotel. She wrote some notes on all of them.”
After doing a little digging, Shaw found out that the Bisons (of the International League) ended the 1925 season with a 78-84 record finishing fourth in that league. Its players hailed from such locales as Dover, New Jersey; Letart, West Virginia; St. Louis, Missouri; Tompkinsville, Kentucky and Wixom, Michigan.
The Shaws are donating the photos to the Rome Area History Center.