Andy Edwards captured this, and several other photos of a snow-covered Rome on Tuesday morning. This photo shows the Coosa River winding past homes on Horseleg Creek Road as Mount Alto rises above the community in the background.
The baseball field atop Shorter Hill is covered in a dusting of early morning snow.
A bird's eye view of homes in the Shorter Heights neighborhood.
The golf course at Coosa Country Club is perfectly serene on a cold but bright Tuesday morning.
The rising sun warms Shorter Hill and beyond as well as the mist rising above Rome and the thin layer of snow on the ground.
Not everyone gets an aerial view of a snow-covered landscape.
In fact, Rome residents don't usually get ANY view of a snow-covered landscape.
So when the area got a light dusting of snow on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, most residents were excited to see a white blanket cover trees, houses, gardens and streets.
Andy Edwards got up with intention to photograph his surroundings with his camera and tripod. He lives in the Shorter Heights neighborhood.
Edwards photos are usually the real estate type. Most recently, for example, Rome residents (and the world) saw his photos of the Claremont House when it was listed for sale and made national and international headlines.
But on Tuesday morning he simply wanted to capture the beauty of a quite snowy morning.
"Then I just decided to try to see what the drone would capture," he said of his DJI drone. "I use it for work but wanted to see how it would do before the sun melted the snow away."
What the drone captured are stunning images of a landscape few in Rome get to see -- their city and county from high up above, and blanketed in snow to boot.
Edwards' photos show, among other views, the cold Coosa River snaking its way across the landscape. They show the golf course at Coosa Country Club covered in snow. They show the baseball field atop the hell at Shorter University and they show Mount Alto rising above the community.
"I love being able to see the river and Mount Alto, especially," Edwards said. "We all pretty much know where these things are but it's cool to see them from this perspective and see Rome's geography from that vantage point."
He said it was interesting to see how the rising sun illuminated the snowy morning.
He shared the photos on his Instagram page, Dogwood Restorations & Design as well as on Facebook. They quickly began making their way into social media feeds across town.
"I like seeing the calmness in the photos," he said. "I feel like it's a very tranquil view. It's the start of the day."