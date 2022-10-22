On Tuesday evening there was a warm and welcoming gathering somewhere in Rome.
Staff, board members and residents of The Open Door Home sat down together for a meal to celebrate 95 years of work in the community.
That translates to thousands of children given shelter, love and a better start in life than they would otherwise have had.
The Open Door Home for Needy children was started as a temporary home to help the children and families of men who were in the county jail for selling alcohol during prohibition in 1927. It soon became apparent that there was a much greater need. In 1929, the Open Door Home for Needy children was re-organized for permanency and with a broader scope and mission.
In the years that have passed, the Hope has fulfilled its mission of providing for the needs of the dependent, neglected, and/or abused children of Northwest Georgia and helping them to live a healthier, happier and more productive life.
And there have been thousands of children throughout the years, children who have grown up to be upstanding members of society.
So while staff, board members and residents sat down together on Tuesday, ODH’s Executive Director Tracie Ball tried to sum up what the organization has meant to the community and to the lives of the children they serve.
There are currently 22 residents. They serve ages 12 to 21. Boys have their home, girls have a separate home and there’s even transitional housing for those who have graduated high school or have gotten their GED and need a little more support as they move toward employment, independent living and self sufficiency.
“All our kids receive some sort of therapy,” Ball said. “We take care of their medical, dental and vision needs. We also have an educational liaison who monitors their grades and makes sure they’re doing well at school.”
All the children go to public school. Berry College students come in to provide tutoring and Ball said they make sure all the kids enjoy lots of recreational activities.
“Some of these children have been through a lot,” Ball said. “A part of what we do is to help build relationships and we try to understand the trauma they’ve been through. We don’t hold that against them. Like any other children their age, sometimes they act up or talk back. That’s a part of growing up. We treat them as we would treat any child in a loving and supportive home.”
And make no mistake, this is a home.
Many of the children who reside at the Open Door Home have come from less than ideal family situations. Some have come from terrible conditions. The board and staff try to make sure that all the children feel safe, loved and respected.
“The staff gets coaching to make sure we’re providing the best possible environment for these children,” Ball said. This is their home. They have their own rooms, their own space. They have their individual passions and we try to encourage that. Some take guitar lessons. Some have a part time jobs.”
One of the important elements of keeping the Open Door Home serving the community is an active board of directors. Lucas Smith is a recent addition to the board. He said after finding out what the ODH does for kids, he was happy to join the board and looks forward to raising funds and awareness for the Open Door Home.
“We meet once a month and make sure that the organization has everything it needs to provide the best life for these kids,” he said. “We look at the budget and make decisions that keep the organization running and growing.”
Ben Stell is another new addition to the board. He’s been an attorney with McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe, LLP for about five years.
“I thought the purpose of this place was a great opportunity to do my part in making a difference in our community,” Stell said. “We get to impact lives that have been dealt a bad hand. A lot of people don’t realize how fortunate they are. These kids were dealt a bad hand and are still expected to achieve all the things other kids do. We’re helping to reach and exceed all their goals. Every community needs people looking out for kids like this.”
On Tuesday night, the boys and girls who call this place HOME, sat down to a delicious dinner with adults who work each and every day to help them succeed and who care for their wellbeing. For dessert, they enjoyed a specially made cake celebrating the Open Door Home’s 95th anniversary. Whether they realize it or not, they are a part of the organization’s long history of making a difference in the lives of so many.