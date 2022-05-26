Jeep vehicle enthusiasts will converge on Richard B. Russell Regional Airport on June 25 for an event that’s sure to draw a crowd.
The 7 Hills Rubicon is a Jeep vehicle show and ride to support the Floyd County Police Department’s Santa Bike Patrol program.
“People love Jeeps,” said Sgt. Chris Fincher of the FCPD. “We know that locally there are a lot of Jeep fans in town. You can tell by the number of vehicles you see on the road. We hope it’ll be a popular fundraiser.”
The event will feature group rides as well as competitions. Gates open at 9 a.m. The group rides will take place at 10 a.m. as well as at noon. The 10 a.m. ride will take participants through the Pocket in Armuchee to Villanow and back again for lunch. The noon ride cruises through Big Texas Valley into Chattooga County over Silver Hill.
It’s a chance those for area residents to show off their Jeep vehicles and see what others have to offer.
There will also be a prizes awarded in five competition categories:
Most Extreme — big tires, lights and lots of bling. Go big or go home.
Ultimate Beater — Is your Jeep vehicle a little rough around the edges? Rust and dents are welcome in this category.
Best Restoration — If your elbow grease, blood, sweat and tears have turned your beater into a show piece, this is the category for you.
Military — If your Jeep vehicle would make Uncle Sam proud, show it off. Bring your restorations, government official or replicas.
People’s Choice — The people will decide on this Best in Show award being voted on by everyone in attendance.
7 Hills Rubicon will also feature food trucks, vendors and prizes.
“You don’t have to have a Jeep to attend,” Fincher said. “If you’re ever had a Jeep or are thinking about getting one or just like being around them you can come out and enjoy the camaraderie, the atmosphere. And of course if you have one and want to show it off, then this is a great place to do that.”
Fincher said they’re still looking for food trucks and vendors to participate. He’d also like to see outdoor vendors selling recreational toys, kayaks and other outdoor products that Jeep enthusiasts might be interested in.
General admission is $5. Those who would like to bring their Jeep pay $20 and that covers the vehicle and two people.
All proceeds will benefit the FCPD’s Santa Bike Patrol. In its third year, this program helps local needy kids get a bicycle for Christmas. To date the program has helped more than 200 kids.
For additional information or to participate, call 706-252-4234, visit online at 7HillsRubicon.com or visit the event’s Facebook page by searching “7 Hills Rubicon.”