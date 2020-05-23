While many places in Rome and Floyd County are getting back to business as usual, there are still many local families who are staying at home.
Many parents are still home with the kids. And while schoolwork and entertainment take up some of that time together, there’s also the chance to teach and learn other skills. Some parents who are trying to be more innovative can turn to science and DIY projects as constructive ways to pass the time.
Here are three Do-It-Yourself projects local parents and their kids can work on any time and they only require a few simple ingredients.
Homemade Lava Lamps
No matter how big the words are in the classroom, kids love science. By making homemade lava lamps, you can teach your student about why water and oil don’t mix. The best part about it is that you can likely do this with items that are already in your kitchen.
Here’s what you need:
- A bottle or a flask (make sure it’s clear)
- Vegetable oil
- Water
- Food coloring
- Alka-Seltzer.
Fill the bottle or flask most of the way with vegetable oil, then fill the rest up with water. The water is going to sink to the bottom of the bottle (because science).
Next, you’ll add some food coloring. That will also sink to the bottom under the oil since food coloring is water-based. Finally, take your Alka-seltzer tablet and break it into a few small pieces. Seal the bottle.
Now, you can watch as your lava lamp erupts into beautiful colors, and your student just learned that water is more dense than oil.
A Homemade Thermometer
Teaching your kids physics is simple, even if you don’t know physics yourself. That’s because of this easy-to-make homemade thermometer. You just need a few items. Some may already been in your home and others might require a trip to a craft store.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- A glass bottle
- Food coloring of your choice
- Water
- Rubbing alcohol
- Modeling clay
- A clear straw
- Marker
Fill the glass bottle 1/4 of the way with water, and 1/4 of the way with rubbing alcohol. The bottle should now be half full. Add a few drops of food coloring. Put the straw inside, but hold it so it isn’t quite touching the bottom, but is still in the liquid. You’ll wrap the modeling clay around the straw to hold it in place.
To demonstrate what’s at work here, move the homemade thermometer to different places around your home where the temperature is likely to be different. The liquid inside of the straw will rise when the temperature is warmer, and will lower when it’s cool. According to WhatWeDoAllDay.com, the water expands when the temperature rises, causing the liquid the straw to rise. You just learned physics.
Homemade Hand Sanitizer
Now this is something we can all use: hand sanitizer. According to Time Magazine, sales for sanitizer have gone up by almost 73%, and it’s difficult to find these things on the shelves. This is likely due to the coronavirus guidelines sent out by the CDC.
Once again, these are all items you can get in your kitchen or with a quick trip to the grocery store.
- 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol.
- 1/4 cup of fresh aloe vera gel (most grocery stores sell these in the produce aisle)
- A soap dispenser or an air tight container.
- Essential oils (optional)
For this particular recipe, the rubbing alcohol is the essential part for killing the germs. The aloe vera will moisturize your hands.
Mix the alcohol and the aloe vera gel together until smooth. If you want, add a few drops of essential oil. If you use high potency oils like Doterra, make sure you read the bottle carefully to see how much is safe to put on your skin, or if it should be on your skin at all.
Put it in an airtight container. To avoid mess, try using a funnel.