Nineteen women from the Rome area will be presented at the 32nd Rome Symphony Orchestra Debutante Ball on June 3 at the Coosa Country Club. The ball is a major fundraiser for the symphony which is celebrating its 101st year.
Mrs. Marc Joseph Sklar is the chairwoman for this year’s event. Mrs. Sklar was a Rome Symphony Debutante in 2019.
The 2023 Rome Symphony Debutantes are:
Kaitlin Taylor Beall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Scott Beall. Kaitlin attends Shorter University.
Grace Mildred Benefield, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Andrew Benefield. Grace attends Mississippi State University.
Katelyn Ann Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Joseph Babineaux and Mr. Jason Michael Clark. Katelyn attends University of Georgia.
Satiana Bianca Cochran, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Manfred Lewis Cochran. Satiana attends University of North Carolina-Charlotte
Elsa Quay Corbin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Lee Corbin. Elsa Quay attends University of Georgia.
Sophie Ann Drake, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Alston Rigas and Mr. Daniel Lee Drake. Sophie attends Kennesaw State University.
Isabel Suzanne Edwards, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Charles Edwards. Isabel attends University of Georgia.
Sarah Jean Fisher, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mark Elwood Fisher. Sarah attends University of Tennessee.
Clara Jill Graham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mather Daniel Graham. Clara attends Samford University.
Jenna McCauley Lawson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morgan Price Lawson. Jenna attends Jacksonville State University.
Grace Ann Lundy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard James Lundy. Grace Ann attends Samford University.
Kaitlyn McKenzie Murphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Todd Murphy. Kaitlyn attends University of Georgia.
Kendall Nicole Murphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Todd Murphy. Kendall attends University of Georgia.
Mary Elizabeth Prusakowski, daughter of Ms. Kimberly Len Prusakowski and Mr. David John Prusakowski. Mary attends University of Georgia.
Evie Frances Shadday, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jarrett Eaton Shadday Sr. Evie attends College of Charleston.
Emma Claire Sklar, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marc Joseph Sklar. Emma attends Mercer University.
Sarah Frances Tunnell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Vaughn Tunnell. Sarah attends Stetson University.
Molly Louise Welborn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Griffin Welborn. Molly attends North Georgia College.
Mary Elizabeth Whitley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Kidder Whitley. Mary Elizabeth attends Jacksonville State University