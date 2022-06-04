Columbus, Georgia will be the setting for six young women representing Rome and Floyd County as they compete at the 76th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition.
Taylor Burrell, Anna Kate Robinson, Anna Kate Graham, Alexandra Arnold, Jaylee Kilgo and Emmalyn Hann will compete along with 91 other candidates who are vying for the crowns of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen 2023.
Areas of competition will include Private Interview, Teen Fitness, Talent, On-Stage Question and a Social Impact Initiative they wish to promote as a titleholder.
The Winner of Miss Georgia will compete in the Miss America Competition in December. The Miss America program promotes “Preparing great women for the world and preparing the world for great women.”
As the largest contributor of scholarships for women, the Miss America program also promotes the four points of the crown: Style, Scholarship, Service and Success. This year the Miss Georgia Competition will award over $20,00 in scholarships.
Rome and Floyd County’s representatives are:
Taylor Burrell, Miss Rome
Taylor hails from Tyrone, Georgia and is an upcoming senior at the University West Georgia and soon to be a veterinary student at LSU. Her social impact platform is The L.I.N.K project fighting animal abuse and her talent is vocal.
Anna Kate Robinson, Miss Rome Outstanding Teen
Anna hails from Wrightsville, Georgia. Her social impact platform is Nothing Beats a Healthy Heart and her talent is dance.
Anna Kate Graham, Miss Coosa Valley
Anna Kate is a Pepperell High School senior. She was crowned 2022 Miss Georgia-South Carolina Fair Queen in Perry on Jan. 29. As 2021 Miss Coosa Valley Fair, she competed against other queens from across Georgia and South Carolina. Her social impact platform is Mental Health Awareness and her talent is spoken word.
Alexandra Arnold, Miss Coosa Valley Outstanding Teen
Alexandra is a Model High School student. Her social impact platform is Forever a Princess, promoting confidence in young women. Her talent is dance.
Jaylee Kilgo, Miss Gateway of the South
Jaylee is a Georgia Highlands College student. Her social impact platform is The Happiness Project and her talent is dance.
Emmalyn Hann, Miss Carroll County Outstanding Teen
Emmalyn is a Pepperell High School student. Her social impact platform is S.P.E.A.K Out Against Animal Cruelty and her talent is dance.