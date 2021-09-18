Eighteen women for the Rome area will be presented at the 31st Annual Rome Symphony Orchestra Debutante Ball on Nov. 27 at Coosa Country Club. The ball is a major fundraiser for the symphony. The 2021 Rome Symphony Debutantes are:
Molly Giles Brewer attends Louisiana State University. She is the daughter of Ms. Ivy Holland Brewer and Mr. Conrad Wheless Brewer, junior.
Haley LeMuriel Chandler attends Jacksonville State University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ted Farmer and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Chadwick Chandler.
Savannah Quay Corbin attends the University of Georgia. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Lee Corbin.
Isabella Parka Cox attends to the University of North Georgia. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Eric Strickland and the late George William Cox.
Meredith Lahey Crego attends the University of Alabama. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael David Crego.
Evalyn Michelle Edwards attends the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Charles Edwards.
Isabella Morris Enkema attends College of Charleston. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Baxter Enkema.
Grace Chamberlain Greer attends Atlanta Institute of Aesthetics. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Scott Greer.
Kristina Elizabeth Groux attends Samford University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Scott Groux.
Maggie Lee Hawkins attends Jacksonville State University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Steven Hawkins.
Lillie Elizabeth Lewis. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lindsay Kirk Lewis.
Katherine Weldon Monroe attends the University of Georgia. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thomas Monroe.
Emily Grace Prusakowski attends the University of Tennessee. She is the daughter of Ms. Kimberly Lynn Prusakowski and Mr. David John Prusakowski.
Julia Katherine Rutland attends Troy University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Judson Rutland.
Mary Marshall Shadday attends The College of Charleston. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jarrett Eaton Shadday, senior.
Kathleen Camille Temple attends the University of Georgia. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Brooke Temple.
Grace Marie Temple attends the University of Georgia. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Brooke Temple.
Grace Hannah Watters attends Samford University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Cole Watters.