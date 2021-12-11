Sixteen young women from the greater Rome area began their debutante year on Saturday, Nov. 27 when they were presented at the Rome Symphony Debutante Ball. The ball was held at the Coosa Country Club and benefits the Rome Symphony Orchestra.
The 2021 Rome Symphony Debutantes are:
Miss Molly Giles Brewer, daughter of Ms. Ivy Holland Brewer and Mr. Conrad Wheless Brewer, Jr. Presented by Mr. Conrad Wheless Brewer, Jr. and escored by Mr. Joseph Franklin Manning, II
Miss Haley LeMuriel Chandler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ted Farmer and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Chadwick Chandler. Presented by Mr. Richard Chadwick Chandler and escorted by Mr. Richard Connor Chandler
Miss Savannah Quay Corbin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Lee Corbin, presented by Mr. David Lee Corbin and escorted by Mr. Jackson Brummett Blaylock
Miss Meredith Lahey Crego, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael David Crego, presented by Mr. Michael David Crego and escorted by Mr. Mitchell Becker Crego
Miss Evalyn Michelle Edwards, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Charles Edwards. Presented by Mr. Michael Charles Edwards and escorted by Barton Walter Sopata
Miss Isabella Morris Enkema, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Baxter Enkema. Presented by Mr. John Baxter Enkema and escorted by Mr. Smith Patrick Wheeler
Miss Kristina Elizabeth Groux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Scott Groux. Presented by Mr. Jeffrey Scott Groux and escorted by Mr. Hudson Taylor Hill
Miss Maggie Lee Hawkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Steven Hawkins. Presented by Mr. Mark Steven Hawkins and escorted by Mr. Eli Vandiver Baldwin
Miss Lillie Elizabeth Lewis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lindsay Kirk Lewis. Presented by Mr. Lindsay Kirk Lewis and escorted by Mr. Grant Hamilton Lewis
Miss Katherine Weldon Monroe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thomas Monroe. Presented by Mr. Robert Thomas Monroe and escorted by Mr. Robert Pierce Monroe
Miss Emily Grace Prusakowski, daughter of Ms. Kimberly Lynn Prusakowski and Mr. David John Prusakowski. Presented by Mr. David John Prusakowski and escorted by Mr. Carter Montgomery Anderson
Miss Julia Katherine Rutland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Judson Rutland. Presented by Mr. Guy Judson Rutland and escorted by Mr. Bradley Hardin Couey
Miss Mary Marshall Shadday, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jarrett Eaton Shadday, Sr. Presented by Mr. Jarrett Eaton Shadday, Sr. and escorted by Mr. Henry Norwood Crawford
Miss Kathleen Camille Temple, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Brooke Temple. Presented by Mr. William Brooke Temple and escorted by Mr. Howard Lindsey Cordell, IV
Miss Grace Marie Temple, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Brooke Temple. Presented by Mr. William Brooke Temple and escorted by Mr. Samuel Keys Welborn
Miss Grace Hannah Watters, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Cole Watters. Presented by Mr. Edwin Cole Watters and escorted by Mr. Walter Augusto Echanique
The Ribbon Bearers for the 2021 Rome Symphony Debutante Ball are:
Madelyn Elizabeth Amerson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Amerson
Mary Wren Booker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Booker, III
Adeline Evy Chandler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Ryan Chandler
Annabel Carroll Chandler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Carroll Chandler
Tessa Naomi Chapman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Chapman
Caroline Suzanne Cromer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Cromer
Brinley Ann Dixon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kendall Dixon
Bailey Caroline Estes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Estes
Olivia Deanne Hoyt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Somerville and Mr. Nathan Hoyt, Jr.
Abigail Kathleen Jackson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Cline Jackson
Savanah Grace Minshew, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Powell Minshew
Klare Louise Morrison, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Morrison
Katilyn Elizabeth Pilcher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Pilcher
Avery Catherine Rikard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Rikard
Lyla Jayne Remsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Remsen
Baylen Kate Robinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Robinson
Mallory Theresa Saville, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Saville
Lauren Elizabeth Saye, daughter of Mr. Alan and Dr. Lisa Saye
Elizabeth Grace Tanner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Tanner, III
Mable Kate Tesch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Tesch
Emma Ellen-Beth Wampler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Wampler
Annabelle Elaine Watterson, daughter of Ms. Carolyn Elaine Watterson and Mr. Charles Bruce Watterson, Jr.