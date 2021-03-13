Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. presents its 2021 Lords and Ladies Scholarship Cotillion.
“A Pearlific Rising,” will take place on March 20 at 7:08 p.m. via Zoom Virtual Platform. Seven young ladies will be presented to society in grand style. The sorority members have worked diligently with the participants in preparing for this special event.
The participants are:
Shakiera Lynette Anderson of Rome
Sierra Elizabeth Callins of Murphy, Texas
Alexandria Grace Dabney of Decatur
Kirsten Jayla Gibson of Cedartown
McKaya I’ora Huggins of Cedartown
Catherine Lorren Johnson of Marietta
Ivy Tyese Whitaker of Rome
The cotillion committee was charged with providing a six month pre-cotillion program with an emphasis on the pursuit of higher education, academic excellence, personal development and civic involvement. While fully engaged in the program, the participants took part in various cultural activities, community service projects, workshops, and scholarship fund-raising initiatives.
Elaina Beeman and Ceporah Couch-Wiggins are the 2021 cotillion chairmen.
Tickets to view the event are available online at www.eventbrite.com by searching “2021 Virtual Lords & Ladies Cotillion and Scholarship Program.”