After considering the unrest in cities across the nation, Jim Kelly contacted Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Director Lisa Smith to discuss a potential community event.
Kelly invited local nonprofits, civic leaders, artists and musicians to gather at the Rome City Auditorium to discuss the possibility.
Around 20 people, -- including representatives from Art Music Purpose Rome, Coosa River Basin Initiative, Intercultural Fest, Historic Desoto Foundation and musicians Scott Thompson and Curtis Reed -- responded to Kelly's invitation to brainstorm together.
The group discussed the wide array of talent that Rome has to offer and talked about doing some kind of arts festival celebrating diversity and culture.
Kelly described it as a sort of unity concert called "Unity for the Community" and plans for it to take place around Aug. 15.
"We're here to do the work to start the healing process in our great little big city," Kelly said.
Smith talked about how music is a "great equalizer" and suggested having many genres represented at the event, including bluegrass, gospel and rock.
Many attendees voiced concern about how such an event could contribute to the spread of coronavirus in the Rome-Floyd area.
Kelly suggested Bridgepoint Plaza for the venue, where people can watch from cars as well as from boats from the river. Other people suggested it take place at Ridge Ferry Park or Heritage Park instead.
By the end of the meeting, Kelly had a steering committee comprised of representatives from AMP, CRBI, the Downtown Development Authority, Tourism Office and many other local organizations.
The committee plans to meet again Wednesday to further discuss what they want the event to be about.
If interested in participating or volunteering with this event, contact Kelly at jim@readyornot.com.