Little River Canyon National Preserve is hosting a series of free Ranger-led hikes and interactive programs each weekend in November.
The preserve is less than an hour's drive from Rome on U.S. 27 and Alabama Highway 35.
In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, park rangers will present programs every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CST.
The hikes will feature a variety of topics, trails, trail lengths and difficulties. Participants need to bring water and sturdy, close-toed shoes. Reservations are not required, and the programs will be weather-dependent.
* Native American Tools & Weapons – 1 hour. Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., Nov. 21 and 28 at 2 p.m. Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.
* Women in Cherokee Society -- 1 hour. Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.
* Beaver Pond Trail 1.5-mile easy hike – 2 hours. Nov. 15 at 2 p.m., Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. Meet at Beaver Pond Trail parking lot on Highway 176/Little River Canyon Rim Parkway.
* Road 8 to High Rock 5-mile moderate hike – 2+ hours. Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Meet at the Road 8 & 9 parking area at the end of Oak Hill Road.
* Cherokee Clans – 1 hour. Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.
* Little Falls Trail 1.5-mile moderate hike -- 2 hours. Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. Meet at Little River Falls parking area off State Route 35.
* Carnivorous Plants -- 1 hour. Nov. 22 at 10 a.m., Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. Meet at Little River Falls parking area off State Route 35.
For more information, contact the Interpretation Office at 256-845-9605 or go to nps.gov/liri.