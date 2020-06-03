The Floyd County Board of Commission would like to invite the public to join us for a ribbon cutting at the new Lindale Rail Viewing Platform at the intersection of Old Rockmart Road and Park Avenue in Lindale, Georgia.
The ribbon cutting will be held at 12 p.m. The event is open to the public. Everyone in attendance is asked to practice social distancing; keeping at least six feet between each person who does not reside in the same household, and it is recommended that those in attendance wear a mask.
Plans for the viewing platform date to 2017, when Public Works Director Michael Skeen and Special Projects Bruce Ivey started investigating the concept.
The small Southwest Georgia community of Folkston gets about 60 trains a day. They built a covered viewing platform in 2001, including a scanner so visitors could listen to the engineers, and it’s now a destination for hobbyists — railfans — who track and photograph trains running across the country. The city also hosts an annual train festival.
The Board of Commissioners would like to thank the following for their time and expertise that helped this project come to life: Joe Silva, Lindale Mill, Evans Construction, Restoration Lindale, Huether Custom Ornamental Iron, Warden Michael Long & the Floyd County Prison, Floyd County Public Works, Floyd County Facilities Management, and the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism.