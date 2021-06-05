When her son came out, she wasn’t sure how to show support and understanding for him in a difficult time.
“I came to find out that we live in a LGBTQ support desert,” Lynn Green said. “I know we have the AIDS Resource Council and that does incredible and very important work, but they didn’t have the resources I needed.”
While she could do research, Green wanted to talk to someone who knew what she was going through. She eventually started going to virtual Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays meetings with the John’s Creek and Sandy Springs chapters and learned even more about the organization.
Over the past year, Green has trained to become a PFLAG group facilitator to help run monthly meetings over Zoom.
Now, with the help of other community members and residents, Green is working on starting an official PFLAG chapter in Rome.
The support group offers three things to the community: support, education and advocacy.
“I know there are other families in Rome going through the exact same thing I’m going through and I’d love to hear what they’re going through and talk to them,” Green said. “Sometimes education can help people change their perspective.”
The group is a national support group organization dedicated to creating safe spaces for anyone who is gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, as well as their friends and families. The organization was founded in 1973 by a mother publicly supporting her gay son.
The organization has 200,000 members and 400 chapters, according to their website.
The group will hold monthly meetings where people can share their stories in confidence and find support.
“We plan to hopefully soon have monthly virtual meetings then add in-person meetings when it’s safe to do so,” Green said.
Right now, Green wants to have two groups: one for allies, friends and families and then one for adult LGBTQ members.
Green is still working on the paperwork to get the chapter certified, but she hopes to have a membership drive in the near future.
For more information, you can visit the “PFLAG Rome Georgia” page on Facebook.