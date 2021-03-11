Land sovereignty is a meaningful way of life for indigenous peoples like the Cherokee, who are traditional stewards of the land and seek to promote an enduring relationship with their traditional territories.
Chieftains is proud to partner with Georgia Highlands College to bring a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to our community for a virtual presentation on Friday, March 19 from 10-11:30 a.m.
The presentation, “Land Sovereignty and Healing,” will feature Mary Crowe, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Qualla Boundary in North Carolina.
Crowe is also the Coordinator for the Eastern Cherokee Organization in Cherokee, North Carolina and a Southeast Regional Representative for the Indigenous Environmental Network.
The virtual presentation is part of the Social Science and Education Speaker Series currently sponsored by Georgia Highlands College through the Department of Education/ Psychology/Criminal Justice/Political Science led by J. Sean Callahan.
Callahan is also the director of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at the college and has worked to create this series of lectures in order to shed new light on racism and social justice issues.
This virtual presentation is free and open to the public, but requires registration.
To register, please visit the Chieftains Museum website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org and click the Events tab. If you are faculty, staff, student, or retiree at GHC, please be sure to use your GHC email address when you register. All registrants will receive the Zoom link via email the evening before the lecture.
For more information about this event or the museum, visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call (706) 291-9494.