Kristy S. Brown has been appointed chairman of the Heart of the Community Foundation Board of Governors for 2021-2022.
The Heart of the Community Awards recognition program is sponsored by Redmond Regional Medical Center and the Heart of the Community Foundation Inc. and honors local citizens for their volunteer service to our community.
Recipients of the awards are honored at a black-tie gala, Loving Hearts, Helping Hands. The 36th annual event will be held on Feb. 26, 2022. Location and method of presentation will be announced later.
Proceeds from the event will be designated for heart education and safety programs in the Rome and Floyd County community. Previously funded projects have included the Heart House for families of critically ill patients on the Redmond campus, AED units in public facilities in Rome, a fitness course at Ridge Ferry Park, fitness equipment at the Thornton Center, swimming scholarships at the YMCA, exercise equipment for Summit Quest and grants to various humanitarian and heart related agencies in Rome and Floyd County.
Brown is the Vice President of Retail Banking at Greater Community Bank, where she been employed since 2013. Prior to joining GCB, she had a 20-year career with Kate Spade and Liz Claiborne Inc. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Miss Rome Scholarship Organization and the Voluntary Action Center and is the chairman of the Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation.
Brown has one son, Chase, who is completing a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology at Kennesaw State University.
Additional Heart of the Community Foundation Board members who assist in the event and the mission of the Foundation include:, Angie Beard, David Brearley, Steve Graves, Dawn Irmscher, Chris Jackson, Mai Mai Kelly, Mandy Maloney, Artagus Newell, Elaine Price, Mimi Richards, Pam Roberts, Megan Otwell, Barbara Earle, Jake Hager, Sarah Martin, Brooks Mathis, Sara Molnar, Jennifer Perkins, Michele Rikard, William Richardson and Jim Talley.