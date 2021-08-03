The Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue returns Monday, Sept. 6 to the Rome Civic Center with some key changes to keep our guests and volunteers safe.
The Knights will not offer indoor seating/dining this year because of COVID; all orders will be to-go and two drive-through lanes will be available. Please follow our crews and signage in the parking lot.
Advance, online ordering also is new this year and we ask you do so now through Aug. 13 by visiting www.romebbq.com. To-go orders will be available at the civic center on Monday, Sept. 6, starting at 10 a.m. but only while supply lasts. Online orders, including assigned pickup times, will be serviced first.
Available for order on www.romebbq.com (no tickets this year) are:
- A pound of pulled beef or pork barbecue to go, $10 each (includes four buns).
- A quart of Brunswick stew, $10.
- A quart of baked beans, $7.
How to order: Once on the secure website, tap whichever items you prefer; choose how many of each; and then click “add to order.” When finished, click or tap “View Order” to check out and pay. You’ll also be assigned a specific pickup time once you pay.
We appreciate your patience with these new procedures but please know your safety and that of our volunteers are the priorities.
As the Knights have done since the first barbecue in 1967, all proceeds will be returned to our community. The Knights donate to dozens of wonderful nonprofits in Rome and Floyd County thanks to your support of the barbecue. More than $250,000 has been returned to the community over 50-plus years.
For more, please contact any Knight you know or call Saint Mary’s Catholic Church at 706-290-9000. Also, please see the organization's Facebook page for updates.