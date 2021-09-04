The Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue returns Monday, Sept. 6, to the Rome Civic Center although the Knights will not offer indoor seating or dining this year because of COVID. All orders will be to-go and two drive-through lanes will be available. Please follow our crews and signage in the parking lot.
We appreciate your patience with these new procedures but please know your safety and that of our volunteers are the priorities.
As the Knights have done since the first barbecue in 1967, all proceeds will be returned to our community. The Knights donate to dozens of wonderful nonprofits in Rome and Floyd County thanks to your support of the barbecue. More than $250,000 has been returned to the community over 50-plus years.
For more information, please contact any Knight you know or call St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 706-290-9000. Also, see the organization’s Facebook page for updates.