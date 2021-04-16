Kiwanis Club of Rome announces the showing of the 2021 Kiwanis Art Showcase

The annual Kiwanis Art Showcase is on display at the Rome-Floyd County Library through April 28.
Sixty seven students, grades 6-12, have art on display. The students represent seven schools in Floyd County: East Central Elementary, West End Elementary, Armuchee High, Coosa High, Model High, Pepperell High and Unity Christian School.
Students from grades 9-12 are eligible to earn 3 overall scholarships. This year’s Best of Show winner is Model’s senior Jillian Giles with a ceramic entry, which earned her a $1,000 educational scholarship from the Kiwanis Club.
The second place overall winner is Avery Simms, Unity Christian junior, with an animation entry earning her a $500 scholarship.
Model freshman Rachel Johnson earned a $250 scholarship with her printmaking entry.
In addition to the scholarships awarded, Rome Kiwanis also recognizes the top three entries and Honorable Mentions from each grade level, Grades 6-12. Entries are listed in order 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention.
6th Grade: Emerson Hunter, East Central; Charlee Butler, East Central; Ayed Jabara, West End; Ella Weaver, East Central.
7th Grade: Sara Lopez, Unity Christian; Julia Baskin, Unity Christian; Ana Lopez, Unity Christian.
8th Grade: Emerson Forsyth, Unity Christian; Bailey Sherk, Unity Christian.
9th Grade: Rachel Johnson, Model; Jodi Baxter, Model; Sydney Sutton, Model; McAllister June, Model.
10th Grade: Madison Holden, Model; Ava Hendrix, Pepperell; Caroline Goss, Model; Belle Warren, Armuchee.
11th Grade: Avery Simms, Unity Christian; Haley Boyd, Model; Molley Maddox, Model; Ashley Long, Pepperell.
12th Grade: Jillian Giles, Model; Bella McCauley, Pepperell; Megan Henderson, Pepperell; Tessa Knowles, Model.
Kiwanis Club of Rome expresses thanks to the art teachers who contributed student art to the Showcase:
Michelle Smith, East Central
Sally Hagge-Bailey, West End
Jennifer Dougherty, Armuchee
Pam Crust, Coosa
June Manis, Model
Cristie Smith, Pepperell
Maddison Umberger, Unity Christian.
Thanks to Dave Daniels at the Library for going above and beyond in helping to set up the art display, and thanks to the judges of the showcase: Brad Adams an associate professor of art at Berry College, Brian Barr professor of art at Georgia Highlands College and Margie Monde assistant professor of art at Shorter University.