Local band Kevin Allen Music Production will perform at a Holiday Kickoff Concert on Saturday at Lawrence Preserve.
The concert will feature dance music for guests to enjoy.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
“This is a great band that have male and female vocalists,” said Lawrence Preserve General Manager Todd Williams. They play a lot of Motown, R&B and current pop. It’s a great party band. They’ll play music that’s fun to dance to whether it’s dance music or even some soul.”
The concert coincides with the club’s Turkey Tennis tournament happening that weekend. The concert will double as the players’ party.
Tickets are $12 for one or $20 for two. There will be a full bar selling drinks and the Sauce on the Side food truck will be set up for guests to buy food. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com by searching “KAMP”
There will also be multiple televisions showing college football.
“We’re encouraging the public to come out and have a great time with us at this concert and party,” Williams said. “They’ll tap their toes and sing along and feel like dancing all night. Come enjoy the music and the full bar in a great location with excellent views you can’t get downtown.”
Lawrence Preserve is located off Horseleg Creek Road at 127 Winding Rd.