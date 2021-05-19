Local high school students will have the opportunity to spend time outdoors and receive community service hours in Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful's summer service program.
KRFB Director Emma Wells had an interest meeting last week where five kids showed up, but she has already had around 15 students contact her showing interest in the program.
The programs vary from traditional litter pick ups to gardening at South Meadows Farm and the Davies Shelter to prepping a wall for a mural.
The idea behind the program is to get high school students involved in the community and the environmental programs that KRFB oversees.
"This is going to be a really great way for the high school students to volunteer in something they're interested in about because we'll be at a different place each week," Wells said.
The director hopes the program will get students more involved in their community through KRFB and eventually come back for volunteer events outside of the service program.
Since June is National Pollinator Month, KRFB will be partnering with Bee City USA to do a seminar and install a pollinator garden on one of the service days.
Each service day will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays, starting on June 10 and running through July 2.
Students can sign up for the first four service days on the KRFB website under Upcoming Events or by contacting Wells at ewells@romega.us.