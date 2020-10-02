Howl-O-Ween dog party to take place at Ridge Ferry Park Oct. 22

Public Animal Welfare Services and Friends of the Dog Park are putting on a Halloween themed dog party on Oct. 22 at Ridge Ferry Dog Park.
"Howl-o-Ween" will be a smaller Pup-A-Palooza, according to Rome-Floyd Associate Planner Brittany Griffin. The annual dog social was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after talking with planning department members Brice Wood and Kayla Schaaf, Griffin contacted the Rome Office of Tourism about hosting a small-scale Halloween dog event.
Owners and their dogs are encouraged to dress up for the costume contest featured at the event. Special doggy gift bags will be given out to the winners towards the end.
Other games include "Tricks for Treats" and "Bobbin' for Bones."
There will also be an auction for special doghouses built by Floyd County Prison inmates to benefit PAWS and Rome-Floyd Animal Rescue Foundation.
PAWS will also have some dogs up for adoption at the event and owners can get their pets microchipped at the mobile veterinary clinic for $10.
While they won't have as many vendors as they would for Pup-A-Palooza, Speakcheesy will have their food truck onsite to provide refreshments. Lisa Smith from the Rome Office of Tourism said they're currently working on getting more vendors for the event.
Howl-O-Ween will take place at the Ridge Ferry Dog Park on Riverside Parkway on Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All dogs must be up to date on their Rabies vaccinations to attend. Social distancing will be highly encouraged at the event and admission is free.
On Nov. 12, Friends of the Dog Park will host Yappy Hour to celebrate National Happy Hour Day. Coffee will be served at this event, where people can talk to other dog owners while the pets get their own social time.