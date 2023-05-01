A painting of beautiful blue hydrangea, done by artist Robin Byars, is featured on the front of this year's Hospitality House Mother's Day card, which can be mailed on your behalf to loved ones for a $20 donation. The donation supports Hospitality House, which provides refuge for victims of domestic violence and their children.
If you can't get a loved one a beautiful bouquet of blue hydrangea on Mother's Day, you can do the next best thing.
Hospitality House is once again offering area residents the chance to send a lovely card on Mother's Day, one that expresses the love they feel but also helps support the organization that does such important work in the community.
Each year Hospitality House offers to send Mother's Day cards on your behalf. For a $20 donation, the organization will send a customized greeting card to someone of your choice.
This year's card will feature a painting of blue hydrangea and pears done by artist Robin Byars. The card contains a message that reads: The hydrangea's grace and elegance are a reflection of the grace, elegance and love you have brought to my life" and lets the recipient know that a donation has been made in their honor to the Hospitality House for Women, which provides refuge for victims of domestic violence and their children.
The organization, which opened its doors in 1978, provides not only shelter, but a variety of other services and resources including emergency food and clothing.
The deadline for mail-in orders is Tuesday and for online orders is Thursday. Orders can be placed at Sweet Pickles on Broad Street as well as the Hospitality House Thrift Store. Online orders can be placed at the Hospitality House website, HospitalityHouseForWomen.org