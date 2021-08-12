William S. Wade is joining River City Bank as senior vice president, commercial relationship manager.
In his role as commercial relationship manager, Wade's responsibilities will include identifying and expanding business relationships and delivering financial products and services to both new and existing clients in North Georgia. He comes to the team with with over 20 years of real estate, commercial banking and senior management banking
experience. He most recently served as senior vice president and market president for Pinnacle Bank in Lumpkin/Dawson Counties.
He has established a successful career in both banking and public service, serving for over two decades primarily in Dawson and Lumpkin Counties.
In 2017 he was recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine as one of Georgia Trend’s “40 under 40” recipients and served in 2017 – 2018 as the Rotary District 6910 Assistant District Governor for Dawson, Lumpkin and White Counties for Rotary International.
“We are honored and very excited that Will has joined our team of talented bankers at River City Bank and, with the addition of Will, we continue to enhance our strategic growth efforts across North Georgia.” Jamie Tallent, River City Bank president and CEO said.
Will and his wife, Jennifer Sheffield-Wade, Assistant Principal at Lumpkin County Middle School, have two children and reside in Dawson County. They are devoted members of Mill Creek Baptist Church in Dahlonega.