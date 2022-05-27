Wheeler named CFO, Cable named assistant VP of finance at Atrium Health Floyd

Phil Wheeler has been named chief financial officer at Atrium Health Floyd. He will assume his new position May 31, Kurt Stuenkel, executive vice president of Atrium Health and president and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd, announced Thursday.
Wheeler has served as CFO at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center since 2019. He started his career as an industrial engineer after graduating from the University of Cincinnati. Wheeler earned a master’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on finance and strategy from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
Wheeler joined Deloitte’s health care consulting practice before working for several hospitals. His previous experience includes Kaiser Permanente in Maryland, Mercy Health in Ohio, University Hospital in Ohio and Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Pennsylvania.
“We are delighted that Phil is joining our team and look forward to the knowledge and experience he will bring to us,” said Stuenkel.
Wheeler will report to Stuenkel and Anthony DeFurio, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Atrium Health.
Wheeler and his wife Debbie have been married for 33 years and have four children and two grandchildren.
Also, Clarice Cable has been promoted to assistant vice president of finance at Atrium Health Floyd. She has served as Interim CFO at Atrium Health Floyd for the last two years as the health system navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic and the strategic combination with Charlotte based Atrium Health.
Cable joined Floyd Medical Center in 2007 as director of accounting. In 2013, she was named controller of Floyd Healthcare Management Inc., which includes Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center, Cherokee Medical Center and other associated facilities.
“We want to recognize Clarice for the great job she has done,” said Stuenkel. “She will give support to Wheeler as he transitions into his new role and will continue her excellent work.”