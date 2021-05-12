The Rome City Schools Board of Education approved on Tuesday the appointments of Kristin Hall and Anthony Whatley to the assistant principal positions at Rome Middle School. Hall will still teach math at the middle school for half of the day with the remainder as an administrator.
Whatley, Hall named as assistant principals for Rome Middle School
- From staff reports
