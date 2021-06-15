Wes Walraven of Rome has been elected to the Georgia Trust board of trustees. Walraven is the head of the Global Industrials Group of Citi Global Markets and Banking and is a member of the firm’s Global Leadership Committee.
With a longstanding appreciation of historic preservation, Walraven has restored multiple historic homes in Los Angeles and Northwest Georgia. In 2020, he hosted the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation during the Fall Ramble in Rome at his historic home, Rose Hill, and the closing reception at Lyons Bridge Farm, which he owned at the time.
He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Georgia and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University.