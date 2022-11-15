Rural Voices USA, a national nonprofit that organizes rural Americans to advocate for issues affecting their communities, has formed a Georgia Steering Committee.
Wendy Davis of Rome is among the nine members.
The Georgia committee will fight for rural policies that benefit families across the Peach State. It joins steering committees in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio in the work to identify key rural issues and ensure they are being addressed by local and federal policymakers.
“We bring a diversity of views from the highest offices of elected leadership, to educators, farmers and life-long rural community leaders," said Committee Chair Susannah Maddux. "The goal of our steering committee will be to work every day to ensure elected officials show up in rural Georgia and that they champion policies like broadband and health care access that are of enormous importance to us.”
Members of the Georgia steering committee are:
* Former governor Roy Barnes – Barnes also served 8 terms in the Georgia State Senate and 3 in the Georgia House. As governor, he prioritized education reform and raising the academic standards of Georgia schools. He is a recipient of the 2003 John F. Kennedy Library Foundation Profile in Courage Award.
* Dr. Hardie Davis Jr. – Davis has served as the mayor of consolidated Augusta-Richmond County since 2015. He previously served in the Georgia House and in the state Senate.
* Wendy Davis – Davis is a community advocate who has served as a Rome City Commissioner for 8 years, a member of the Democratic National Committee since 2012, and a Democratic Party of Georgia activist and leader for more than 25 years. With her work on multiple electoral campaigns across the country, she has keen insights into the issues people face, particularly in the Appalachians.
* Winfred Dukes – State Rep. Dukes is chief executive officer of Dukes, Edwards and Dukes, Inc., a family-owned construction real estate firm based in Albany. First elected in 1997, he serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Appropriations, Creative Arts & Entertainment, Economic Development & Tourism, and State Planning & Community Affairs committees.
* Bobby Fuse – Fuse is a retired educator from Sumter County who specializes in rural issues in some of the poorest counties in Georgia.
* Dr. Anthony Holloman – Holloman, of Macon, was just appointed Commissioner of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, consisting primarily of historically black colleges and universities. He previously served as Fort Valley State University’s VP for University Advancement and Athletics and executive director of the FVSU foundation.
* Susannah Cox Maddux – Maddux is the owner, publisher, and editor in chief of Macon Magazine, a bi-monthly publication in its 36th year celebrating local soul in Macon and surrounding region. She is co-founder of The Web, a women-centered club headquartered in Downtown Macon that offers a network of support for the work-life blend.
* Laura Register – Register has spent her career working on rural issues focused on education and healthcare. After 13 years on the Grady County Board of Education, she served as a legislative advisor to state Sen. Jen Jordan. She also led her own political consulting firm and served as a senior policy advisor at Capitol Affairs before becoming a senior research manager at Healthy Mothers, Health Babies Coalition of Georgia.
* Dana Zajac – Zajac has spent his career working on issues facing his community in Cherokee County. He has served as the first vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party and as voter protection county coordinator.