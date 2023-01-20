Intelligent.com has ranked Shorter University #1 in the nation on its list of Best Online Sports Management Degree Programs for two consecutive years. Shorter University’s score of 99.11 was the highest earned by any program at any institution.
Shorter University President Don Dowless said, “Our Sport Management programs are consistently featured among the nation’s best; we are proud of the arduous work of both faculty and students that make these recognitions a reality. The University is blessed to have dedicated faculty members committed to providing excellent training to equip future generations for Christ as they successfully move forward in their spiritual, academic and career accomplishments.”
Heath Hooper Dean of the Ledbetter College of Business, said, “We are honored to receive this back-to-back prestigious recognition. This is a huge testament to our faculty: Michael Ross, Kyle Conkle, Lauren Duplantis, Reginald Overton, Tom Hart, and Alicia Romano. It is a joy to serve our students as they consistently raise the bar each year. We are thankful and appreciative of our administration and staff for their support in recruitment and advising of these students, as well as the community of sport organizations with whom we are fortunate enough to partner with.”
Professor Michael Ross, Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Sport Management at the University said, “We are proud of this back-to-back #1 ranking for our Online Sport Management programs. This truly reflects the students who go through our program and the tireless hours of dedication on behalf of our faculty and staff here at Shorter University."
Shorter University’s Sport Management programs are accredited by the Accreditation of the Commission of Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA), elevating all the University’s Sport Management degree programs to an even higher level of excellence.