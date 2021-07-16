Veeka Malanchuk, a sophomore at Beloit College in Wisconsin majoring in Russian and education with minors in geology and Spanish, has been selected to participate in the 2021-2022 Advocacy Corps program. She is one of 18 applicants selected for the highly competitive national program. Malanchuk is the daughter of Mark and Nicholle Harrison of Rome and a 2020 Cum Laude Darlington School graduate.
The Advocacy Corps is a 10 month-long program where young adults between the ages of 19-30 get paid to organize their local community around federal legislation. Working part time out of Washington, D.C., Advocacy Corps participants connect local activists and leaders with their local member of Congress to affect big, long-term change. During the course of the program, Advocacy Corps organizers learn critical organizing skills and put them into practice with hands-on leadership experience.
The Advocacy Corps works to combat poverty and inequity by empowering and mobilizing youth to become advocates, service providers, and agents of change in their own communities.
Advocacy Corps envisions a world in which community members learn at a young age to collectively address the economic and health injustices prevalent in their own neighborhoods, which, in turn, will eliminate health disparities and reduce the justice gap in struggling communities.
Advocacy Corps is sponsored by the Friends Committee on National Legislation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan Quaker organization working to advance peace, justice, and environmental stewardship.