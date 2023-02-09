The United Community Bank Foundation recently donated $2,500 to Hope 4 Hearts, which helps low income working single mothers and their children by providing community support and Biblical encouragement.
“Hope 4 Hearts GA is an incredible group of selfless people that strive every day to impact our community in a positive manner," said Jarrod Floyd, senior vice president of United Community Bank in Rome. "Their focus on single working mothers is truly inspiring."
Floyd said the donation "is a continuation of our efforts to highlight and support groups within our community that are dedicated to improving the quality of life for the citizens of Rome and Floyd County.”
Hope 4 Hearts is a recognized 501(c)(3). Founder Tanya Dean said they are grateful for UCB's support.
"Mothers find themselves parenting alone for a whole host of reasons, some of which include the sudden death of a husband, divorce, abandonment or unplanned pregnancy, to name a few," she said. "We seek to offer support through the guidance and encouragement of going back to school in order to get higher paying jobs; parenting tips; financial advice including offering aid with certain bills; counseling, emotional/spiritual support and help in providing for their children throughout the year. All of our moms hold jobs, are in college or have some sort of disability that prevents them from working. We are so grateful to serve our community and our Savior through serving these precious families.”